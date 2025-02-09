All Sections
Russian forces focus efforts on Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 February 2025, 16:38
Russian forces focus efforts on Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian UAV operators. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 64 times since the beginning of the day on 9 February, with the Russians continuing to focus their efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 9 February

Details: Russian artillery bombardments have affected Ukrainian settlements in the border area, particularly Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Shevchenkove and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, Tymofiivka, Klynova-Novoselivka, Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Bleshnia and Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian assault near the settlement of Vovchansk. Another combat engagement continues. In addition, the Russians launched rockets near the settlement of Nesterne.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched four attempts to advance towards Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove during the day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians increased the number of attacks to six, launching assaults near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka and Novoliubivka. A combat engagement continues.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted five attempts to advance near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two combat engagements continue at the moment.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops initiated clashes of varying intensity 26 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Four combat engagements continue at the moment. The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the settlements of Zvirove and Pokrovsk.

The Novopavlivka front continues to witness fierce fighting. Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Kostiantynopil in the past day. Two more combat engagements continue.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces targeted the settlements of Huliaipole and Chervone with guided aerial bombs and launched rockets on Novosilka.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians launched rockets on the settlements of Piatykhatky and Kamianske.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks, with seven clashes still ongoing. In addition, the Russians carried out 233 artillery attacks, including four from multiple-launch rocket systems.

