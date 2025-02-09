All Sections
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Free Europe and Voice of America

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 February 2025, 19:11
Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has called for shutting down the US-funded radio stations Radio Free Europe and Voice of America.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Yes, shut them [Radio Free Europe and Voice of America – ed.] down. 

  1. Europe is free now (not counting stifling bureaucracy). Hello??
  2. Nobody listens to them anymore. 
  3. It’s just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching US$1B/year of US taxpayer money."

For reference: Radio Free Europe is an online publication and radio station that positions itself as a private, non-profit news and information media outlet. It is funded by the US Congress. The station's correspondent network includes 23 bureaus and over 1,400 freelance reporters.  

Voice of America is an American radio and television broadcaster headquartered in Washington, D.C., broadcasting in 47 languages with a weekly audience of 278 million people. It was founded by the US federal government.

