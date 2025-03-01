All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump: Zelenskyy must say he wants peace

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 01:18
Trump: Zelenskyy must say he wants peace

US President Donald Trump has stated, while speaking to reporters outside the White House, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must say he wants peace to resume talks. 

Source: Trump, as reported by BBC

Details: Trump also stated that Zelenskyy wanted to return to the White House "right now," but it was inconvenient for Trump. 

Advertisement:

Trump added that a ceasefire could happen "immediately". 

Quote from Trump: "We're not going to keep fighting, were going to get the war done or let them go and see what happens, let them fight it out." 

Details: While talking about their meeting with Zelenskyy, which, according to him, "did not turn out great", Trump repeated much of the same things said in the Oval Office. 

Above all, Trump said that he wants to end the war as soon as possible. He said that he wants peace rather than a protracted war. 

Trump added that Zelenskyy "overplayed his hand" and "wants to fight, fight, fight".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
RECENT NEWS
01:48
updatedRussian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
01:48
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine
01:22
UK PM Starmer talks with Zelenskyy and waits for him in London
01:18
Trump: Zelenskyy must say he wants peace
00:35
Italy wants to convene emergency summit with US and European countries
00:26
WP: Trump administration may suspend all current military aid to Ukraine
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: