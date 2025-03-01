Trump: Zelenskyy must say he wants peace

US President Donald Trump has stated, while speaking to reporters outside the White House, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must say he wants peace to resume talks.

Source: Trump, as reported by BBC

Details: Trump also stated that Zelenskyy wanted to return to the White House "right now," but it was inconvenient for Trump.

Advertisement:

Trump added that a ceasefire could happen "immediately".

Quote from Trump: "We're not going to keep fighting, were going to get the war done or let them go and see what happens, let them fight it out."

Details: While talking about their meeting with Zelenskyy, which, according to him, "did not turn out great", Trump repeated much of the same things said in the Oval Office.

Above all, Trump said that he wants to end the war as soon as possible. He said that he wants peace rather than a protracted war.

Trump added that Zelenskyy "overplayed his hand" and "wants to fight, fight, fight".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!