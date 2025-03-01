Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 1 March 2025, 07:56
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 61 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 875,610 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 10,233 (+11) tanks;
- 21,249 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,908 (+61) artillery systems;
- 1,304 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,088 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,402 (+128) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,101 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,763 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
