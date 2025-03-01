Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 61 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 875,610 (+1,050) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,233 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 21,249 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,908 (+61) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,304 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,088 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

27,402 (+128) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

39,101 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,763 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

