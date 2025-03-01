Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar

A total of 103 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians launched 154 attack drones on the night of 28 February-1 March. Ukrainian defenders have managed to down 103 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Another 51 drones, as stated, "disappeared from radar".

Advertisement:

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

A total of 103 attack UAVs were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts were affected due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!