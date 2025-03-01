All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 08:34
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
A total of 103 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians launched 154 attack drones on the night of 28 February-1 March. Ukrainian defenders have managed to down 103 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Another 51 drones, as stated, "disappeared from radar".

Advertisement:

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. 

A total of 103 attack UAVs were confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts were affected due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedrones
Advertisement:
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand Ukraine's stance
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
All News
air defence
Ukrainian Air Force reveals tactics of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine: 50% of aerial assets are live, 50% decoys
Russia attacks Ukraine with 208 drones: 107 downed, 97 disappear from radar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 166 drones, 162 of which fail to reach targets
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Number of casualties in Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv rises to 12 – photos
10:18
Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany party: US and Russia should reach agreement without Ukraine
10:01
Russian officials gloat over Zelenskyy and Trump's dispute
09:43
Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: number of casualties rises – photos
09:14
Russia kills four civilians and injures 10 more in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
09:00
Democrats massively attack Trump and Vance for publicly humiliating Zelenskyy
08:47
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
08:34
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
07:56
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
07:30
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: