Russia kills four civilians and injures 10 more in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 09:14
Destroyed property. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four people have been killed and 10 others injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 28 February.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Lyman, one in Myrnohrad and one in Siversk.

Another six people in the oblast were injured during the past day.

Specifically, two in Kostiantynivka, two in Pokrovsk, one in Stavky and one in Molocharka.

Four people were injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.

Russian strikes on social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast were recorded, including damage to a high-rise building and 15 houses. The Russian attacks also destroyed outbuildings, a garage and a car.

