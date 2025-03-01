All Sections
In February, Russian forces lost most vehicles since beginning of full-scale invasion

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 12:32
In February, Russian forces lost most vehicles since beginning of full-scale invasion
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the shortest month of the year, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the largest number of Russian vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion – 3,472 vehicles and tankers, as well as 596 armoured combat vehicles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: In February, the number of combat clashes slightly decreased compared to January: 3,274 compared to 5,087, while the number of Russian airstrikes on troop positions and frontline settlements increased.

In February, Russian tactical aircraft dropped more than 3,522 aerial guided bombs. In January, Russian tactical aircraft used a total of about 2,400 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 331 Russian tanks were destroyed or damaged during the month. Over the past seven months, this is the highest rate of Russian losses in this category of weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian forces suffered significant losses of manpower both killed and wounded in February – 36,570 soldiers. They suffered the largest losses of personnel in December 2024 – 48,670 soldiers. 

Ministry of DefenceCasualties
