Italy to contribute €13 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italy will contribute €13 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and the relevant agreement was signed the day before.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022.

Advertisement:

The agreement on Italy's contribution to the Energy Support Fund in the amount of €13 million was signed by Italian Ambassador to Kyiv Carlo Formosa in the presence of Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak.

"This assistance will allow us to purchase the necessary equipment and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in the face of the enemy's merciless attacks on power facilities, and Ukrainian power engineers are working around the clock to repair the damaged ones so that Ukrainians have power and heat in their homes," Andarak said.

So far, the announced contributions of partners to the Energy Support Fund amount to more than €1 billion.

The fund's donors include the public and private sectors from more than 30 countries.

Background:

The day before, NBC News reported that the United States had suspended programmes to support Ukraine's energy system. In particular, the US Department of State has suspended the USAID project to restore Ukraine's power grid after Russian attacks.

The Trump administration has said it is cancelling more than 90% of USAID grants in total.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!