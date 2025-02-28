All Sections
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News

Yurii Panchenko, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 22:19
Stock photo: U.S. Department of State on Facebook

The US State Department has terminated a US Agency for International Development (USAID) initiative supporting the restoration of Ukraine's energy grid after Russian attacks.

Source: NBC News, citing two USAID representatives working in the agency's mission in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It significantly undercuts this administration’s abilities to negotiate on the ceasefire, and it’d signal to Russia that we don’t care about Ukraine or our past investments. Russia is fighting a two-pronged war in Ukraine: a military one but also an economic one. They’re trying to crush the economy, but USAID has played a central role in helping it be resilient, [including] shoring up the energy grid…We’ve provided vast amount of support to the Ukrainian government to avoid a macroeconomic crisis."

Details: The USAID officials say cutting off the funding will leave Ukraine's energy grid vulnerable as it comes under renewed attack from further Russian missiles.

According to a document obtained by NBC News, the State Department has also ordered the termination of a programme aimed at "financial sector reform activity".

Background: 

  • On 7 February, US President Donald Trump said that corruption within USAID was "at levels rarely seen before" and therefore the agency should be abolished.
  • The Trump administration later announced that it was cancelling more than 90% of USAID grants. "In total, nearly 5,800 USAID awards were terminated, and more than 500 USAID awards were retained. The total ceiling value of the retained awards is approximately US$57 billion," the administration said.

