US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News

The US State Department has terminated a US Agency for International Development (USAID) initiative supporting the restoration of Ukraine's energy grid after Russian attacks.

Source: NBC News, citing two USAID representatives working in the agency's mission in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It significantly undercuts this administration’s abilities to negotiate on the ceasefire, and it’d signal to Russia that we don’t care about Ukraine or our past investments. Russia is fighting a two-pronged war in Ukraine: a military one but also an economic one. They’re trying to crush the economy, but USAID has played a central role in helping it be resilient, [including] shoring up the energy grid…We’ve provided vast amount of support to the Ukrainian government to avoid a macroeconomic crisis."

Details: The USAID officials say cutting off the funding will leave Ukraine's energy grid vulnerable as it comes under renewed attack from further Russian missiles.

According to a document obtained by NBC News, the State Department has also ordered the termination of a programme aimed at "financial sector reform activity".

Background:

On 7 February, US President Donald Trump said that corruption within USAID was "at levels rarely seen before" and therefore the agency should be abolished.

The Trump administration later announced that it was cancelling more than 90% of USAID grants. "In total, nearly 5,800 USAID awards were terminated, and more than 500 USAID awards were retained. The total ceiling value of the retained awards is approximately US$57 billion," the administration said.

