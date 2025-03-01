Zelenskyy reportedly arrives in UK – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the UK on Saturday, 1 March after leaving the United States following a heated meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday, 28 February.

Details: Sky News published a video showing the Ukrainian delegation's jet at the airport, which is believed to be carrying the Ukrainian president.

On Sunday, 2 March, the Ukrainian president will take part in a major summit in London on the security of Ukraine and Europe, organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Background: Starmer had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president the day before, after the argument at the White House, and confirmed that he was waiting for Zelenskyy at the summit in London.

