All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy reportedly arrives in UK – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 March 2025, 13:31
Zelenskyy reportedly arrives in UK – video
Zelenskyy arrives in London. Screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the UK on Saturday, 1 March after leaving the United States following a heated meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday, 28 February.

Source: BBC, Sky News and The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sky News published a video showing the Ukrainian delegation's jet at the airport, which is believed to be carrying the Ukrainian president.

Advertisement:

On Sunday, 2 March, the Ukrainian president will take part in a major summit in London on the security of Ukraine and Europe, organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Background: Starmer had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president the day before, after the argument at the White House, and confirmed that he was waiting for Zelenskyy at the summit in London

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyUK
Advertisement:
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
Russian forces losing momentum for third month in a row, DeepState reports
Zelenskyy reportedly arrives in UK – video
Trump: Putin wants to end war, while Zelenskyy wants to fight
Ukraine's air defence downs over 100 drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Intelligence sharing, military training: Trump's administration may stop all support for Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Axios: Trump irritated by Zelenskyy not wearing suit
Russian officials gloat over Zelenskyy and Trump's dispute
Democrats massively attack Trump and Vance for publicly humiliating Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
17:22
Zelenskyy to meet with UK PM this evening and the King on Sunday
16:59
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
16:34
Let's hope Zelenskyy has a Plan B: Ukraine's fifth president comments on events in US
15:56
Unrecognised Transnistria returns 3 million cubic metres of borrowed gas to Moldova
15:49
Ukrainian border guards destroy trench, killing 14 Russians – video
15:37
Orbán threatens to block joint EU statement in support of Ukraine
15:26
Zelenskyy explains his position after argument at meeting with Trump
14:53
Reuters: Türkiye in London will repeat its offer to host Ukraine-Russia talks
14:50
Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday afternoon
14:17
Norway to increase financial support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: