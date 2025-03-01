All Sections
UK PM Starmer talks with Zelenskyy and waits for him in London

Tetyana OliynykSaturday, 1 March 2025, 01:22
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is maintaining his unwavering support for Ukraine amid the dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump that occurred earlier on Friday, 28 February, in the White House.  

Source: Reuters, with reference to a spokesman for Starmer

Details: Starmer's spokesman said that Starmer was looking forward to hosting the international leaders, including President Zelenskyy, in London on Sunday, 2 March. 

Quote: "He [Starmer – ed.] retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine."

Details: At a press conference on 26 February, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit London after his visit to the United States. There, European leaders will gather to discuss joint defence and security plans.

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.
  • Italy will propose to partners an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".

