Britain will support Ukraine for as long as it takes – UK PM

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Mariya YemetsSaturday, 1 March 2025, 20:19
A meeting of Zelenskyy and Starmer. Screenshot from the broadcast

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has assured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of talks on Saturday evening that Britain will continue to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it may take".

Source: Starmer and Zelenskyy quoted by European Pravda, with reference to the BBC

Details: Ahead of the talks, Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy that the UK would continue to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it may take" and that the UK was unwavering and determined to achieve a sustainable peace for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for his support and thanked King Charles III for agreeing to receive him.

"We are very pleased to have such partners and friends," Zelenskyy said.

Broadcasts, including the BBC, showed the Ukrainian delegation's motorcade arriving at Downing Street at 19:25. Starmer met Zelenskyy outside No. 10.

The two leaders briefly stopped for photographs and went inside without responding to journalists' attempts to ask questions.

