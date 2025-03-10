All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 10 March 2025, 21:13
Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos
Maryna Ponomariova has set a national record. Photo: Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital

Eight-year-old Marynа Ponomariova from Kherson Oblast has become the first girl wearing an above-knee prosthesis to ski down a slope with a coach, setting a national record.

Source: Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital 

Details: Marynа, who is from Kherson Oblast, lost one of her legs when a projectile hit her home in May 2022. She was taken to the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

The little patient later received a prosthetic leg, becoming the first child in the country to receive a prosthesis due to a war injury. Maryna is still undergoing rehabilitation, working with a psychologist and continuing to get used to the prosthesis.

Despite everything she has been through, Maryna has found a new hobby: skiing. She only started skiing a month ago but is already achieving great results.

Accompanied by her coach, Vasyl Leskiv, Marynka skied down a slope about 50 metres long. Her descent took 46 seconds – a national record that has been included in the Book of World Records.

 
Maryna Ponomariova with her coach.
Photo: Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital 

Maryna’s family and friends were there to support her, along with her coach and staff from the hospital.

 

Maryna, whose dream is to become a racing driver in the future, enjoys many different sports: football, cycling, trampolining, swimming and skiing. She admits that she loves speed the most.

Quote from Okhmatdyt: "Our patient's story is an example for everyone. She is a role model of incredible strength and proof that nothing is impossible."

Background: Emma Klochkova, aged 2, from Odesa, has set a record as the youngest Ukrainian to have swum 25 metres in a pool.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

children
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
All News
children
Russian woman abducts 4-year-old girl from Kherson Oblast and tells Putin she wants to "adopt" her
Ukrainian prosecutors charge Crimean "health minister" over abduction of children from Kherson
Ukraine brings back 7 more children from Russia and occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: