Eight-year-old Ukrainian girl with prosthetic leg sets national downhill skiing record – photos

Eight-year-old Marynа Ponomariova from Kherson Oblast has become the first girl wearing an above-knee prosthesis to ski down a slope with a coach, setting a national record.

Details: Marynа, who is from Kherson Oblast, lost one of her legs when a projectile hit her home in May 2022. She was taken to the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv.

The little patient later received a prosthetic leg, becoming the first child in the country to receive a prosthesis due to a war injury. Maryna is still undergoing rehabilitation, working with a psychologist and continuing to get used to the prosthesis.

Despite everything she has been through, Maryna has found a new hobby: skiing. She only started skiing a month ago but is already achieving great results.

Accompanied by her coach, Vasyl Leskiv, Marynka skied down a slope about 50 metres long. Her descent took 46 seconds – a national record that has been included in the Book of World Records.

Maryna Ponomariova with her coach. Photo: Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital

Maryna’s family and friends were there to support her, along with her coach and staff from the hospital.

Maryna, whose dream is to become a racing driver in the future, enjoys many different sports: football, cycling, trampolining, swimming and skiing. She admits that she loves speed the most.

Quote from Okhmatdyt: "Our patient's story is an example for everyone. She is a role model of incredible strength and proof that nothing is impossible."

