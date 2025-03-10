Musk complains of massive cyberattack against X

The social network X (formerly Twitter) has suffered a large-scale cyberattack.

Source: Elon Musk, owner of X

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X," Elon Musk wrote.

Advertisement:

Details: According to Musk, the social network is targeted by hackers on a daily basis, but this time significant resources were involved.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk added.

Background: X is in talks to raise funds from investors at the same valuation for which Elon Musk purchased the company in 2022 – US$44 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!