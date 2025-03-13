All Sections
Ukrainian military medics save wounded Russian boy in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 March 2025, 14:20
Stock photo: getty Images

Ukrainian military medics have saved the life of a Russian boy who was wounded in a Russian attack on Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of the 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade

Details: Maksym Morozko, a captain in the medical service, said the boy lost a limb and suffered an open head wound. A projectile fragment was lodged in his head.

Quote from Morozko: "Our guys, who helped the injured family and got them out of their destroyed house, put a tourniquet and a bandage on the child and did everything they were trained to do. I called up my team and warned the surgeons. We got ready and waited for the injured child to arrive. After about 40 minutes, two evacuation vehicles brought him to the first-aid post."

 
The boy had lost a limb and a projectile fragment was lodged in his head.
Screenshot/YouTube 95th Separate Polesian Air Assault Brigade

Adriana, a paramedic at the medical service, said the boy was scared and reluctant to answer the doctors' questions.

"I tried to calm him down. But since I spoke to him in Ukrainian, it scared him even more. So he did not want to answer questions. His mother didn’t want to talk to us either. Later, when we needed minimal information, she said he was 11 years old," the servicewoman said.

After first aid had been provided, the boy and his mother, who was also injured in the attack, were taken to different hospitals. Medics said the boy’s mother did not ask where her son was being sent and was more concerned about her own condition.

But the victims’ lack of trust and reluctance to talk had no bearing on the medics’ decision to provide them with the help they needed.

Quote from Morozko: "I didn't even think about it being a Russian child. A child is a child. If they are injured, we have to help no matter what: regardless of the colour of their skin or the attitude towards us that their parents or the authorities have created."

