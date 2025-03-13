All Sections
Ukraine receives US$1.7 billion from Canada under ERA initiative

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 14:57
US dollars. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kyiv has received the first tranche of CAD 2.5 billion (roughly US$1.7 billion) from Canada under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans initiative for Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Finance Ministry

Details: The Finance Ministry notes that the funds will be used for the priority needs of Ukraine's state budget.

In total, Canada's contribution to the ERA initiative amounts to CAD 5 billion (roughly US$3.47 billion). The loan is granted for 30 years.

"The ERA mechanism worth US$50 billion involves providing Ukraine with loan funds that will be repaid and serviced using future revenues received from immobilised Russian sovereign assets," the Ministry of Finance explained.

Background:

