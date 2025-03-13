New book on war announced by former Ukrainian commander-in-chief at London Book Fair – photos

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has attended the Ukrainian stand and announced a new book about the full-scale invasion at the London Book Fair.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "This is one of the most critical events in the publishing industry, the London Book Fair. And there are Ukrainian books here. Many children's books, fiction books for different tastes, education and psychology. However, war literature occupies a special place, telling of the difficult experiences of Ukrainians in dark times.

Our book not only represents Ukraine but also highlights its struggles and tells the story of heroic resistance. The world needs to know more about the phenomenon of people who continue to fight for their freedom."

Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the team of the Ukrainian Book Institute. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Chytomo, a Ukrainian news outlet focused on books, reports that during the meeting, Zaluzhnyi announced the release of his new books, including a novel that recounts 13 real events that took place during the full-scale invasion. He plans to complete the book this autumn.

Zaluzhnyi also purchased new books for himself, including Words and Bullets by Nataliia Kornienko and Strategy of Confrontation by Yevhen Silkin. Additionally, he received a British edition of Viktoriia Amelina's Looking at Women Looking at War from Harper Collins as a gift.

On the eve of the New Year, Babylon Library, a Ukrainian publishing house, released the book My War by Valerii Zaluzhnyi. In his biography, Zaluzhnyi recounts his childhood in the town of Zviahel in Zhytomy Oblast, his time at a military school, his experience in the Donbas War in 2015, and, ultimately, the full-scale invasion.

This year, 14 Ukrainian publishers and literary agencies are presenting their books at the London Book Fair.

The Ukrainian stand at the London Book Fair. Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

About the London Book Fair

The London Book Fair is one of the most significant events in the global book industry. Once a year, publishers and authors from around the world gather at the vast Olympia London centre, primarily to negotiate the sale or purchase of rights for book translations or adaptations for film.

The fair is highly sought after by many countries, as it serves as a key point in the global pop culture cycle, where bestsellers and blockbusters are born. Each country aims to insert its own story into this cycle.

