Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 13 March 2025, 19:32
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is ready to ratify a free trade agreement with Türkiye during Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit.

Source: Zelenskyy on Thursday during a meeting with a large delegation of Turkish business and government representatives in Kyiv

Quote: "A meaningful meeting with representatives of the Turkish government and business, which is the result of our agreements with President Erdoğan in Ankara. It is important that Turkish business is already represented in Ukraine. Our state appreciates this, as well as the assistance and support, including the supply of Bayraktar drones."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the meeting discussed "efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace, the development of bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the production of various types of drones and the participation of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine".

"Our state considers Türkiye as one of our strategic partners, as well as one of the partners in terms of security guarantees, and is ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement with Türkiye during the upcoming visit of President Erdoğan," the president stressed.

Background: In August 2024, Türkiye ratified a free trade agreement with Ukraine. The document provides, among other things, for Türkiye’s cancellation of import duties for almost 93.4% of industrial and 7.6% of agricultural goods.

