Yurii Kirpik, Ukrainian producer of The Biggest Loser programme, killed in action

Starlight Media producer Yurii Kirpik has been killed in action.

Source: National Union of Journalists of Ukraine

Quote from Oleksandr Bykov, a colleague of the deceased: "Our Starlightmedia family has suffered a great loss... Yurii Kirpik has been killed. It is hard to believe it and to find words of support for his family and friends. For some of us, he was a colleague; for others, a true friend, a person who always supported, joked and brought light even in the most difficult times."

Archival photos with Yurii Kirpik. Photo: Olekso Gladushevskyy

Yurii Kirpik worked as an executive producer on the TV show Zvazheni i Shchaslyvi (the Ukrainian version of the American The Biggest Loser programme) and the series Giovanni and Budynochok na shchastia (A House for Good Luck). In 2012, he and his colleagues got the Teletriumph award.

The Institute of Mass Information reports that Yurii Kirpik has become the 99th media professional killed by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

