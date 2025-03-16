All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers discover 6th–5th century BC burial site during fortification works in southern Ukraine – photos

Iryna BatiukSunday, 16 March 2025, 16:13
The Ionian amphora. Photo: 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade

Servicemen of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade uncovered an ancient burial site dating back to the 6th–5th centuries BC while constructing military fortifications in southern Ukraine.

Source: 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade on Facebook

Details: During excavation work, an excavator operator named Mykola found a small amphora. He reported the find to his fellow serviceman Yevhen, who has a keen interest in history. Together, they handed the artefact over to the Staroflotski Barracks Museum.

After thorough analysis, museum experts confirmed that the discovered amphora was of Ionian origin. It was crafted for ritual purposes and used in burial ceremonies. 

 
The remains of an ancient vessel.
Photo: 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade

Further investigation revealed that the site was an ancient burial ground dating back to the 6th–5th centuries BC.

Another significant discovery was an oinochoe – an ancient Greek jug with a single handle and three spouts. It was used for pouring wine during symposia – traditional male gatherings featuring feasting and entertainment.

 
A soldier in fortifications.
Photo: 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade

"These are ritual objects made specifically for burials and brought from Greece. The fact that the vessels are intact and undamaged suggests that the buried individuals held a high social status," explained Oleksandr, a former archaeologist and lecturer at Vasyl Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University, now serving in the military.

Alongside the vessels, human skeletal remains were also handed over to researchers, providing an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the history and culture of the ancient inhabitants of the region. This discovery represents an important step not only in archaeology but also in understanding the customs and daily life of people who lived here thousands of years ago.

