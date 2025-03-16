Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has been invited to attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 17 March.

Source: Sybiha on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha thanked Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, "for inviting [him] to tomorrow’s EU Foreign Affairs Council".

Quote from Sybiha: "Our top priority is Europe’s unity, strength, and resolve. No time for narrow interests, petty blackmail, or Trojan horses. It’s an existential moment for Europe."

Details: The EU Council said Sybiha will address the meeting via videoconference.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Syria, and relations with the United States.

Background:

European Pravda reported that the meeting may also consider ways to support projects in Ukraine that have been left without funding following the US administration’s decision to scale back USAID operations.

Additionally, Czechia intends to raise the issue of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, whose US funding was recently cut off.

