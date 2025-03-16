All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March

Oleh PavliukSunday, 16 March 2025, 17:54
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has been invited to attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday 17 March.

Source: Sybiha on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha thanked Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, "for inviting [him] to tomorrow’s EU Foreign Affairs Council".

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "Our top priority is Europe’s unity, strength, and resolve. No time for narrow interests, petty blackmail, or Trojan horses. It’s an existential moment for Europe."

Details: The EU Council said Sybiha will address the meeting via videoconference.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Syria, and relations with the United States.

Background:

  • European Pravda reported that the meeting may also consider ways to support projects in Ukraine that have been left without funding following the US administration’s decision to scale back USAID operations. 
  • Additionally, Czechia intends to raise the issue of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, whose US funding was recently cut off.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryAndrii Sybiha
Advertisement:
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Lukashenko a "cockroach" for insulting Zelenskyy
Ukraine's foreign minister: Ukraine is already forming team to monitor potential ceasefire with Russia
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine looks for way out of Hungary's blocking of EU accession talks
RECENT NEWS
09:58
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
09:24
Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy
09:14
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: