Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Group of Seven summit to be held in June 2025 in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Source: AFP citing a representative of the Canadian government, European Pravda reports

Details: Carney extended an invitation to the G7 summit to Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation the day before.

Advertisement:

"President Zelenskyy has been invited to the G7 meeting in Alberta in June," the Canadian government spokesman said.

Canada, which holds the presidency of the Group of Seven this year, will host the summit in Kananaskis, in the western Canadian province of Alberta, on 15-17 June.

Background:

Commenting on a recent conversation with the Canadian prime minister, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "good and meaningful".

Mark Carney himself had previously assured Ukraine of Canada’s continued support and called on Russia to come to the negotiating table.

On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions on Russia and increase support for Ukraine if Russia refuses the ceasefire proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!