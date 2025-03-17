Polish foreign minister says Trump must force Putin to give up absurd demands on Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will be able to force the Kremlin's master to give up "some absurd demands" regarding Ukraine during a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sikorski’s statement quoted by PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski recalled that President Trump initially "promised to resolve this conflict in 24 hours".

"We knew it would not be that easy," he added.

The Polish minister added that he wishes Trump good luck in his negotiations with the Russian ruler and hopes that the US president will be as good a negotiator as he imagines.

Sikorski also expressed hope that Trump will be able to convince Putin to give up some of his absurd demands, such as the desire to take control of all of Ukraine or demilitarise it, as well as his plans to conquer additional Ukrainian territories in the future.

"We will evaluate the success of the talks with Trump by the quality of the peace achieved," the Polish foreign minister added.

He added that the peace talks will be a test for the Russian Federation, as Ukraine has agreed to a temporary 30-day ceasefire, while Moscow is setting conditions that show it wants neither peace nor genuine peace talks.

"We can clearly see who wants peace and who wants war. Russia will want to take over the whole of Ukraine by other means, and preferably also neutralise half of Europe militarily. It will not succeed, but this does not mean that Putin will not try," Sikorski concluded.

Background:

Trump plans to talk to Putin on Tuesday, 18 March. The US president said he plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with the Russian leader.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, has recently visited Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

The Kremlin said that "additional signals" were transmitted to Trump through Witkoff.

Trump himself said that the US side had a "very good and productive discussion" with the Kremlin leader and that there is now a "very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally end".

