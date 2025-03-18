Putin's chief negotiator seeks meeting with Musk to discuss "humanity's future"

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has announced plans to meet with American billionaire Elon Musk, with the "future of humanity" set to be the main topic of discussion.

Source: Dmitriev in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC

Details: Dmitriev stressed that the meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could take place "soon".

He stated that Russia sees significant prospects for cooperation with the United States, particularly in the space sector, and looks forward to discussing a flight to Mars with Elon Musk shortly, according to Reuters.

Dmitriev remarked that Russia aims to collaborate with Musk as part of Moscow's efforts to strengthen and develop the Roscosmos space agency and the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

