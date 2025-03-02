All Sections
Trump's camp waits for Zelenskyy to "fix the situation" after dispute, NBC says

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 March 2025, 12:56
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s administration views the situation following Friday’s public argument in the Oval Office as uncertain and is awaiting the next move from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: several White House officials, speaking anonymously to NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: NBC News sources said that the incident at the White House was "not planned at all" and was "the exact opposite of how most people expected the exchange to go".

NBC News sources reported that Trump administration officials were displeased with Ukraine’s insistence on "security guarantees" in a minerals agreement. The Ukrainian side supposedly pushed for corresponding changes to the document ahead of the meeting.

"It’s been abundantly clear to Zelenskyy that there would be no security guarantees in this deal," one source told NBC News.

White House officials say they are unsure what Zelenskyy could do to convince Trump to resume talks with him, as Trump remains unconvinced that Ukraine’s president is willing to negotiate "an end to the war".

However, when asked whether US cooperation with Zelenskyy on a "peace deal" was still possible, one NBC source responded, "I still think so, yes".

"The ball is in President Zelenskyy’s court. The president [Trump – ed.] believes Zelenskyy has to come back to the table and he has to be the one to come and make it right," another source told NBC.

Background:

  • On Friday, 28 February, an argument between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance took place in the Oval Office.
  • European leaders and EU officials publicly expressed support for Ukraine following the dispute between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office.

