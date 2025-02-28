All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House

Oleh PavliukFriday, 28 February 2025, 22:11
European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House
Stock photo: Getty Images

The leaders of Lithuania, Moldova, Sweden and other countries have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public dispute with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted that "Sweden stands with Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Quote from Ulf Kristersson: "You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini! [Glory to Ukraine]!"

Details: Moldovan President Maia Sandu stressed that Russia invaded Ukraine and is the aggressor.

Quote from Maia Sandu: "Ukraine defends its freedom – and ours. We stand with Ukraine."

Details: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda commented briefly: "Ukraine, you'll never walk alone."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote: "​​We stand with Ukraine and on the side of the free world!"

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy had an argument with President Trump and VP Vance during a press meeting at the White House.
  • Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
  • Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrump
Advertisement:
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity
All News
USA
US suspends programmes to support Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
CNN revealed what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Spanish PM expresses support for Ukraine amid White House dispute
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:33
Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
22:19
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
22:17
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
22:11
European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House
22:00
Norwegian PM: Trump's claims are deeply baseless
21:48
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: