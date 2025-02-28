European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House

The leaders of Lithuania, Moldova, Sweden and other countries have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public dispute with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted that "Sweden stands with Ukraine."

Quote from Ulf Kristersson: "You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini! [Glory to Ukraine]!"

Details: Moldovan President Maia Sandu stressed that Russia invaded Ukraine and is the aggressor.

Quote from Maia Sandu: "Ukraine defends its freedom – and ours. We stand with Ukraine."

Details: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda commented briefly: "Ukraine, you'll never walk alone."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote: "​​We stand with Ukraine and on the side of the free world!"

Background:

President Zelenskyy had an argument with President Trump and VP Vance during a press meeting at the White House.

Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

