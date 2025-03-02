All Sections
Starmer meets with Italy's PM before Ukraine summit

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 2 March 2025, 15:27
Giorgia Meloni and Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has arrived at the office of the UK prime minister for a bilateral meeting with Keir Starmer.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer warmly welcomed Meloni at the office door before the two leaders posed for photos and proceeded inside for talks.

Once inside, they sat by the fireplace for discussions.

Starmer stated that he was "very much looking forward to having the opportunity to talk to you about the important issues that face us".

"We have a very similar mindset, so I'm very much looking forward to hearing your view about these matters," he added.

Meloni expressed her gratitude to Starmer for convening today's summit.

"I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. I think on this, the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge building," she stressed.

She added that if the West is divided, it will "make us all weaker".

Background:

  • On the evening of 1 March, Meloni spoke with US President Donald Trump ahead of the London Summit on European security.
  • The Italian prime minister, the only EU leader to attend Trump's inauguration, is seen as a potential mediator between the US and Europe.
  • Earlier, Meloni expressed her intention to organise an emergency summit involving the United States, European states, and allies to discuss Ukraine and future challenges.

