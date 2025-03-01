Italy wants to convene emergency summit with US and European countries

Italy will propose to partners an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".

Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reported by RaiNews

Quote: "A summit between the United States, European states and allies is needed immediately to talk frankly about how we intend to tackle today's serious challenges, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will have to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy wants to make to its partners in the coming hours."

Advertisement:

Details: Meloni also said that "any division of the West makes us all weaker and benefits those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation".

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!