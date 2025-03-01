All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Italy wants to convene emergency summit with US and European countries

Tetyana OliynykSaturday, 1 March 2025, 00:35
Italy wants to convene emergency summit with US and European countries
Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Massimo Di Vita Getty Images

Italy will propose to partners an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".

Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as reported by RaiNews

Quote: "A summit between the United States, European states and allies is needed immediately to talk frankly about how we intend to tackle today's serious challenges, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will have to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy wants to make to its partners in the coming hours."

Advertisement:

Details: Meloni also said that "any division of the West makes us all weaker and benefits those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation".

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".
  • Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyEU
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
All News
Italy
Italian PM calls Ukraine’s NATO accession best security guarantee
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
Italian Foreign Ministry and parliament buildings lit up in Ukrainian flag colours on 24 February – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
01:48
updatedRussian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
01:48
Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine
01:22
UK PM Starmer talks with Zelenskyy and waits for him in London
01:18
Trump: Zelenskyy must say he wants peace
00:35
Italy wants to convene emergency summit with US and European countries
00:26
WP: Trump administration may suspend all current military aid to Ukraine
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: