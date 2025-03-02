Security summit in London concludes

The security and defence summit in London has concluded after approximately two hours long of discussions.

Details: Leaders are leaving Lancaster House one by one.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Sandringham for a meeting with King Charles III.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president’s press service reported that the summit was attended by the leaders of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Romania, Finland, France, Czechia and Sweden, as well as Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

The summit was organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The event focused on challenges facing Ukraine and Europe as a whole, the fight against Russian aggression and pathways to a just and lasting peace.

Quote from the presidential website: "The allies will coordinate their positions, develop a joint action plan, and outline concrete steps toward ending the war with a just peace and providing Ukraine with robust security guarantees."

