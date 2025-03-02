All Sections
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2bn for purchase of 5,000 air defence missiles

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 March 2025, 19:44
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the allocation of £1.6bn (approximately US$2bn) for Ukraine to procure more than 5,000 air defence missiles.

Source: Starmer after the London summit on strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities and supporting Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the £2.2bn loan announced on 1 March, Starmer unveiled an additional £1.6bn in UK export financing, which will enable Ukraine to purchase over 5,000 air defence missiles, which will be produced in Belfast, "creating jobs in our brilliant defence sector".

Quote: "This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now, and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace when it comes, because we have to learn from the mistakes of the past. We cannot accept a weak deal like Minsk, which Russia can breach with ease." 

More details: Starmer stressed that "the first priority of this government, of any government, is the security and safety of the British people. To defend the national interests, particularly in these volatile times".

Starmer stated that he convened today’s meeting "to unite our partners around the efforts to strengthen Ukraine and to support a just and enduring peace for the good of all of us".

"Our starting point must be to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, so that they can negotiate from a position of strength and we are doubling down in our support," he added.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Starmer said that this was a once-in-a-generation moment for Europe’s security.
  • The British prime minister also stated that he trusts President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and does not believe he has done anything wrong in recent days.

