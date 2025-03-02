European leaders in the lower hall of Lancaster House

European leaders gathered in the lower hall of Lancaster House for a "family photo" during discussions on Europe's defence and security.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A group of leaders from across Europe, joined by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posed for a photograph at the bottom of a grand staircase in front of their national flags.

European leaders at the Securing Our Future London summit.

When the summit began, Starmer stated that European leaders must step up at this "once-in-a-generation moment".

Quote: "We gathered here today because this is a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step forward."

Details: Starmer noted that the crowd that greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy with applause before his visit to Downing Street yesterday was "absolutely spontaneous".

Addressing Zelenskyy, who was seated next to him, the UK Prime Minister said, "I hope you know that we are all with you and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Everyone around this table".

Around 19 world leaders met at Lancaster House in central London to discuss a peace settlement plan for Ukraine.

European leaders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish Foreign Minister are holding talks inside the building.

Background:

Media reports indicated that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during the leaders' meeting in London on 2 March, would call for strengthening ties with Donald Trump’s administration as the only way to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

During his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 1 March, Starmer reaffirmed that the UK would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and remains unwavering and determined to achieve a lasting peace.

