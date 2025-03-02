UK PM: Britain ready to back "coalition of the willing" with "boots on the ground and planes in the air"

Starmer at a press conference after the summit in London on 2 March. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to assemble a "coalition of the willing" to ensure the enforcement of any peace agreement concerning Ukraine, with Britain playing a leading role.

Source: Starmer at a press conference following the London summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer said the leaders have agreed to keep military aid flowing and increase economic pressure on Russia while insisting that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table.

Quote: "We will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace."

Details: Starmer said that not every country will be able to contribute, but that "can’t mean that we sit back".

Quote: "Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air."

More details: Starmer mentioned that a "number of countries" have expressed interest in joining the coalition, but he believes they should announce their participation themselves.

He added that he acknowledges "the position of other countries that may not feel willing to contribute in this way" but stressed the need to "move forward" and "give real momentum" to the peace negotiations.

Background:

Starmer also announced £1.6bn (US$2bn) in funding for Ukraine to procure 5,000 air defence missiles.

Earlier, he stated that this was a once-in-a-generation moment for Europe's security.

