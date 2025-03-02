EU Commission president: Ukraine must be turned into "steel porcupine, indigestible to invaders"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said Ukraine must be put in a position of strength by providing it with defensive capabilities that will turn it into a "steel porcupine, indigestible to potential invaders".

Source: Von der Leyen after the London summit, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength so that it has the means to fortify and protect itself – from economic survival to military resistance. It’s basically about turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders.

And therefore the focus is not only on military supply but also, for example, on securing its energy system and making sure that over time, this is a strong and resilient country."

Details: Von der Leyen revealed that the second key topic of the discussions in London was the urgent need to rearm Europe.

Quote: "It is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time. It’s for the security of the European Union. And we need, in the strategic environment in which we live, to prepare for the worst, and therefore stepping up the defence."

More details: Von der Leyen is expected to present a new proposal on 6 March, the day of the emergency EU summit in Brussels, aiming at significantly increasing defence spending across all 27 member states. She stated that the proposal will be built on three pillars: loosening fiscal constraints to allow for more public financing, mobilising shared EU funds, and boosting the role of the European Investment Bank.

Background:

The UK earlier announced £1.6 billion in funding for Ukraine to purchase air defence missiles.

In addition, the UK has confirmed its readiness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine, ensuring "boots on the ground and planes in the air".

Keir Starmer also said he is confident that the US can be brought back to the negotiating table despite tensions with Zelenskyy.

