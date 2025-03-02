French president and UK PM propose one-month ceasefire in Ukraine "in air, on sea and around energy infrastructure"

Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer in London on 2 March. Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have proposed a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is aware of this initiative.

Source: Macron in an interview with Le Figaro, as reported by Le Parisien; Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists before departing the UK, as reported by BBC

Details: Following the summit on Ukraine in London, Macron revealed that he and Starmer are proposing a ceasefire "in the air, on the sea, and around the energy infrastructure", lasting for one month.

Advertisement:

Quote from Macron: "You have to keep in mind that today’s front line is equivalent to the Paris-Budapest line. In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify [a truce] along the front was being respected."

Details: Macron also stated that the ceasefire would be the first stage, while the deployment of ground forces to ensure peace would take place later.

Quote: "In the coming weeks, there will be no European troops on Ukrainian land. The question is how we use this time to try to achieve an attainable ceasefire, with negotiations lasting several weeks and then, after peace is signed, deployment."

Details: Macron also stressed that Europeans must increase their defence budgets.

Quote: "For the past three years, the Russians have been spending 10% of their GDP on defence. That’s why we must prepare for the future, setting a target of around 3% or 3.5% of GDP."

More details: Le Parisien notes that France currently allocates 2% of its resources to defence, significantly ahead of its European neighbours.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to journalists before departing the UK, confirmed that he is aware of Macron and Starmer’s initiative.

When asked whether he knew about the plan, Zelenskyy responded, "I’m aware about everything".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!