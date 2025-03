Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drone, injuring 14-year-old

Russian forces attacked the Mezhove hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone on 21 March, injuring a 14-year-old boy [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Mezhove hromada in the Synelnykove district was hit by an enemy drone.

A 14-year-old boy was injured. He is taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

