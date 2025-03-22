Ukraine seeks to convince partners that compensation for Russian aggression must be paid from Russian money

Russian money should be used as a funding source for the international compensation mechanism for damages from Russia's aggression established in The Hague.

Source: Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 21 March; European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Mudra said that the funding source for the compensation mechanism is the most difficult issue currently being addressed.

Advertisement:

"For us, of course, there is no question that this must be Russian money. But we still need to convince our partners of this," Mudra said.

The deputy head of the Office of the President reported that the strategic goal is to make Russia pay US$300 billion of the Central Bank's frozen assets, which should be used for defence and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as compensation for losses.

Quote from Iryna Mudra: "That's why we are consolidating those who support confiscation, working with politicians and researchers not only from the European Union but also from the United States, Japan, Canada and Australia. There are many intermediate but very important results of our work."

Advertisement:

Background:

The Council of Europe decided to establish an agreement on the Register of Damage from Russian aggression in 2023. The Register of Damage has begun accepting applications from those affected by Russia's aggression.

However, no mechanism currently exists to determine the amount of compensation for each case or how it will be paid. This mechanism is expected to be the compensation commission, which will operate under an international agreement ratified by the Register participants.

Iryna Mudra has previously predicted that the international compensation mechanism for damages from Russia's aggression, established in The Hague, will be launched in 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!