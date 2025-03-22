All Sections
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 22 March 2025, 20:32
Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that Prague is ready to participate in a foreign mission to send troops to Ukraine when a potential peace agreement is struck.

Source: Pavel in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Pavel mentioned the countries of what is known as the coalition of the willing when discussing the components of security guarantees for Ukraine.

When asked whether he sees Czechia as part of such a coalition, Pavel replied: "We are part of this coalition now". 

"And I believe that once we come to an understanding that there is a common will to deploy the forces, the Czech Republic will be part of it," he stressed. 

Commenting on scepticism within Czechia regarding the deployment of troops to Ukraine, Pavel noted that "different politicians may have different views". 

"But if there is a strong group of European nations willing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, my strong conviction is that the Czech Republic should be among them. I know that it sounds like a cliché, but I truly believe that we are doing it to a large extent for ourselves," the Czech president stressed. 

Watch the whole interview: Czech President Petr Pavel, interview in Ukraine and about Ukraine (in English)

