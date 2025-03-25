All Sections
Denmark to allocate €130m for investment in Ukraine's defence industry

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzTuesday, 25 March 2025, 11:37
Photo: Getty Images

Denmark will provide guarantees to compensate Danish companies willing to invest in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Source: Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Details: The Danish government, through the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), plans to guarantee up to 70% of investments made by domestic companies in Ukraine’s defence sector.

The total value of the programme is €130 million (approximately US$140 million).

"EIFO is well known to Danish businesses, as it already actively supports both domestic enterprises and Ukrainian ones through this instrument," Svyrydenko said.

She revealed that companies are being offered:

  • Export credit guarantees – reducing the risks of exporting to Ukraine by covering potential payment defaults;
  • Direct lending – providing loans to Ukrainian buyers of Danish goods and services;
  • Investment capital – supporting the expansion of Danish companies operating in Ukraine.

Background: Denmark earlier allocated €98 million (approximately US$106 million) to purchase equipment aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s energy security as part of the Ukrainian-Danish Energy Partnership.

