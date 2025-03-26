All Sections
Russia records cyber attacks on banking apps, mobile operators and Lukoil

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 26 March 2025, 12:50
Russia records cyber attacks on banking apps, mobile operators and Lukoil
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has recorded large-scale technical failures in the functioning of mobile operators, banks and payment systems.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: It is noted that customers of T-Bank, Alfa-Bank, VTB, as well as the Rapid Payment System (RPS) and Yandex Pay are experiencing problems.

In addition, Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil operator, is likely to have been hacked. The company's employees cannot log into their work accounts. They have been ordered to turn off their computers and not use logins and passwords to avoid data leaks.

Problems are being experienced not only at the head office, but also in the regional offices. "Last year, it took about three days to recover the system after a similar attack," the source said.

Background: Internet users in Russia complained about malfunctions of telecom operators and a number of services.

Russiahackers
