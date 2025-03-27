Russian forces hit railway station in Kherson: damage reported
Russian forces have attacked a railway station and the surrounding infrastructure in the city of Kherson.
Source: press service for Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), Ukraine's state-run railway operator
Details: The press service noted that a carriage of train No 110 Kherson-Lviv had been damaged in the attack, causing the train to depart with a delay of an hour and a half. The damaged carriage will be replaced with a spare at the nearest station.
There were no casualties. Employees and passengers took shelter.
Early reports indicate that windows in the station building were smashed and power and water supply cables were damaged.
Background: Kherson suffered a partial power outage due to a large-scale Russian attack.
