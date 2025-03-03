Russia loses 1,350 soldiers over past day
Monday, 3 March 2025, 07:14
Russia has lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded and over 250 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 878,070 (+1,350) military personnel;
- 10,252 (+11) tanks;
- 21,290 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,019 (+60) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,093 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,655 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,327 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,768 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
