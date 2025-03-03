All Sections
Man killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 March 2025, 18:30
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A Russian aerial bomb has destroyed a house in the village of Omelnyk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving two people trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A woman and a man were trapped under the rubble of a house following an enemy strike on the Polohy district.

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

A Russian aerial bomb destroyed a house in the village of Omelnyk. A woman and a man were trapped under the rubble. The woman has already been rescued. The search operation is ongoing."

Update: Fedorov later reported that the body of a man, 49, had been retrieved from the rubble, adding that the rescue operation had been completed.

