Zelenskyy appoints former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Representative to International Maritime Organisation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Source: decree No. 151/2025 of the President of Ukraine dated 3 March 2025

Quote: "Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, shall be appointed concurrently as Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 8 February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree relieving Valerii Zaluzhnyi of his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

On 7 March 2024, Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sent a corresponding request to the UK.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!