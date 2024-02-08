All Sections
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 February 2024, 20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his position as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Source: presidential decrees No. 59/2024, No. 60/2024

Quote: "Valerii Zaluzhnyi shall be dismissed as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy signed another decree appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Background: 

  • On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.
  • Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said one of the reasons why Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed was the need to review military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front.

Subjects: ZaluzhnyiZelenskyyArmed Forces
