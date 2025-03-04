Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 07:09
Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and 244 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 879,410 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 10,255 (+3) tanks;
- 21,298 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,064 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,094 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,741 (+86) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,428 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,768 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
