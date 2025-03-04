All Sections
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 4 March 2025, 07:09
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded and 244 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 879,410 (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 10,255 (+3) tanks;
  • 21,298 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,064 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,306 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,094 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 27,741 (+86) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 39,428 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,768 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

