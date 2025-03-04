Ukrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast

Ukraine's Air Force has delivered a precision strike on a command post belonging to the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukraine's Air Force has conducted a precision strike on a command post belonging to the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces and a military facility of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: The General Staff reported that the command post had been located in the village of Manzhykiv Kut (Kalinina until 2016) in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

The strike reportedly disrupted the command-and-control system of Russian forces, severely complicating the coordination of the airborne division’s military units.

The General Staff also announced that Ukraine's Air Force had destroyed a Russian army facility in Russia's Kursk Oblast. On 3 March, Ukrainian warplanes carried out another successful strike on a military facility of the Russian Armed Forces' 28th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade near Troitskoye in Kursk Oblast.

The operation destroyed Russian dugouts and gun positions, killing up to 30 soldiers who were engaging in hostilities against Ukraine. This location was used to plan and carry out operations, including the launch of First-Person View drones against Ukrainian positions.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to deprive the enemy of the ability to operate effectively on the battlefield, systematically destroying its command and logistics structures.

This operation is another step towards crushing the aggressor's military potential and liberating Ukrainian land. Ukraine's Armed Forces will not stop until the occupation army loses its ability to wage war."

