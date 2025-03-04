Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine

The Irish government has approved an additional aid package for Ukraine worth €100 million, which will be used to purchase non-lethal military equipment.

Source: RTÉ News, citing Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "Tánaiste Simon Harris said the funding would be allocated for ‘non-lethal military equipment and support’," RTÉ News said.

RTÉ News noted that "as the Cabinet gathered this morning to discuss ways to aid Ukraine, the Taoiseach said there is ‘no doubt’ the US President's decision to pause military aid to the country is ‘a very, very serious development’".

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin described it as a "serious setback" and called for "continued engagement between everybody".

Background:

The Irish government also approved a bill that removes the need for UN approval to deploy the country's peacekeeping troops abroad.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Irish government plans to change its rules regarding the deployment of troops abroad. This is expected to be related to the country's potential involvement in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

