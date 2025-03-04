All Sections
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 March 2025, 20:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he has ordered Ukrainian government officials to contact their American counterparts and obtain official information on the suspension of US military aid.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 4 March

Quote: "I have instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, the heads of our intelligence agencies and our diplomats to contact their counterparts in the United States and obtain official information. People should not have to guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue and a clear position from one another. Especially when it comes to protecting lives during a full-scale war."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that military aid was discontinued in late January, but that "everything was quickly resumed". He highlighted that the Ukrainian military and special services have created action plans to deal with any changes in the situation regarding assistance from partners.

Quote: "There was a suspension of humanitarian aid, of energy aid. There was also a halt in military aid – at the end of January, but at that time, everything was quickly resumed. We saw the risks. Therefore, our agencies – both military and special services – managed to develop action algorithms for any developments in the situation. This is not 2022 anymore. Our resilience is stronger now. We have the means to defend ourselves. But for us, maintaining normal, partnership-based relations with America is essential to bringing the war to a real end. None of us wants an endless war."

