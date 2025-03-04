All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 4 March 2025, 21:29
Russian troops being killed at the training ground in Kherson Oblast. Photo: 14th Separate UAV Regiment

Ukrainian forces have delivered a precision strike on a Russian training ground in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, leaving about 30 Russian troops dead.

Source: 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems on social media

Quote: "Operatives from the 14th Separate UAV Regiment have detected and, in cooperation with the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, hit a cluster of enemy infantry at one of the Russian training grounds on the Kherson front."

Details: The attack, carried out using cluster munitions, is reported to have killed around 30 Russian troops.

Ukrainian forces have released a video of the strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

