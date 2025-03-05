Austria's new foreign minister vows support for Kyiv in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart

Austria's new foreign minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, have had their first phone conversation.

Source: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She expressed hope for close cooperation and promised further support for Ukraine from Vienna.

Glad to talk to my UA counterpart @andrii_sybiha at first hand. Looking forward to working closely with you.

I reaffirmed AT’s full commitment to UA’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and we will continue to #StandWithUkraine. 🇺🇦 — Beate Meinl-Reisinger (@BMeinl) March 5, 2025

"I reaffirmed Austria’s full commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and we will continue to stand with Ukraine," Meinl-Reisinger tweeted.

Background:

On 3 March, the new Austrian government, led by Chancellor Christian Stocker, was sworn in following a five-month political crisis.

Earlier, Meinl-Reisinger warned against a dictated peace in Ukraine.

