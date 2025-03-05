All Sections
Austria's new foreign minister vows support for Kyiv in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:58
Austria's new foreign minister vows support for Kyiv in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart
Photo: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter)

Austria's new foreign minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, have had their first phone conversation.

Source: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She expressed hope for close cooperation and promised further support for Ukraine from Vienna.

"I reaffirmed Austria’s full commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and we will continue to stand with Ukraine," Meinl-Reisinger tweeted.

Background: 

  • On 3 March, the new Austrian government, led by Chancellor Christian Stocker, was sworn in following a five-month political crisis.
  • Earlier, Meinl-Reisinger warned against a dictated peace in Ukraine.

Austriaaid for Ukraine
